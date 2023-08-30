Israel Netanyahu Jr

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, second from left, and son Yair, left, pose for a photo in Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 23, 2020. An Israeli court ruled Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son must compensate a woman who sued him after he implied she was having an affair with his father’s foremost political opponent. The court ordered Netanyahu’s eldest son, Yair Netanyahu, to pay over $34,000 in compensation and $6,000 in legal costs to a woman named Dana Cassidy.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son must compensate a woman who sued him after he implied she was having an affair with his father's chief political opponent, a court ruled Wednesday.

The court ordered Netanyahu's eldest son, Yair Netanyahu, to pay over $34,000 in compensation and $6,000 in legal costs to Dana Cassidy. Cassidy sued him for defamation in 2020 after he insinuated on social media that she was romantically involved with Benny Gantz, who was running against his father for prime minister at the time.


