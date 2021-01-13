'Cover up of cover-up' still led to downsized Russian ban

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo Olympic Rings and a model of Misha the Bear Cub, the mascot of the Moscow 1980 Olympic Games, left, are seen in the yard of Russian Olympic Committee building in Moscow, Russia. In the report detailing its decision to shorten Russia's ban from the Olympics, the highest court in sports blasted that country's leaders for engaging in “a cover up of the cover-up” in a desperate attempt to deny their culpability, but reduced the punishment nonetheless, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.