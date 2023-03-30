...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
on the valley floor and 4 to 10 inches on the benches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will become widespread late this
evening and continue into Friday morning before becoming showery
in the afternoon. Snow will be heavy at times, particularly
along the east benches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
People stand around a structure built over an old temple well that collapsed Thursday as a large crowd of devotees gathered for the Ram Navami Hindu festival in Indore, India, Thursday, March 30, 2023. Up to 35 people fell into the well in the temple complex when the structure collapsed and were covered by falling debris, police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar said. At least eight were killed.
An accident victim is carried towards a waiting ambulance in Indore, India, Thursday, March 30, 2023. A structure built over an old temple well in India collapsed Thursday as a large crowd of devotees prayed at a festival for Rama, one of the most widely worshipped Hindu deities, killing at least eight people, police said.
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Thirty-five bodies have been found inside a well after a structure built over it collapsed at a temple in central India where Hindus had gathered to pray at a festival for the widely worshipped deity Rama
NEW DELHI (AP) — Army soldiers and other responders found 35 bodies inside a well after a structure built over it collapsed as a large crowd of Hindu faithful prayed at a festival for the god Rama, a state government official said Friday.
Nearly 140 rescuers used ropes and ladders to pull out the bodies from the well after pumping out the water. A narrow path and debris in the well made the task difficult.
Dozens of people fell into the well in the temple complex in Indore in central Madhya Pradesh state when the structure collapsed Thursday and were covered by falling debris, police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar said.
Witnesses said a large crowd of devotees had thronged the temple to perform a fire ritual and celebrate the Hindu festival.
The structure apparently caved in because it could not handle the weight of the large crowd, said the state's top elected official, Shivraj Singh Chauhan. He ordered an investigation.
"We have so far recovered 35 bodies and the rescue operation is continuing," said Ilayaraja T., a district administrator, on Friday. A team of army rescuers joined the operation on Thursday night.
Chouhan said 18 people were rescued and hospitalized with injuries.
Temple authorities had stopped using the well years ago and covered it with the structure.
The Times of India newspaper said the rescue work was expedited on Thursday night after underwater cameras showed bodies floating in the muddy waters of the well.
The mouth of the well was covered using iron grills and tiles several years ago. Municipal authorities in January ordered temple owners to remove the covering of the well because it was an unsafe and unauthorized structure, but temple authorities ignored the warning, the newspaper said.
Building collapses are common in India because of poor construction and a failure to observe regulations.
In October, a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river in the western state of Gujarat, sending hundreds of people plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.
