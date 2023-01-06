...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of Trace to 4 inches for
the valley floors, locally up to 6 inches on the benches. For
the Wasatch Back, 2 to 6 inches of snow expected, especially
in the Park City area and Ogden Valley.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected for bench
areas of the Wasatch Front, the Cache Valley and the Wasatch
Back including the Friday morning commute. Winter driving
conditions will be possible for valley floors, but this will
be dependent on a changeover to snow this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
A view of the scene after a construction crane fell over Melhustorget shopping mall, in Melhus, Norway, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Strong winds likely have knocked over a construction crane which crashed over a shopping mall in central Norway. Police said one person was unaccounted for and at least one person was slightly injured.
Gorm Kallestad - foreign subscriber, NTB Scanpix
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A construction crane crashed onto a shopping mall in central Norway on Friday amid strong winds, killing one person and injuring at least two others, police said.
The winds likely caused the unmanned crane, which was at least 50 meters (165 feet) high to slam onto the mall in Melhus, which is south of Trondheim, the Scandinavian country’s third-largest city, police spokesman Ebbe Kimo told the VG newspaper.
The crane collapse caused damage to the first and second floors of the shopping mall and firefighters went through the building searching for people, said police, adding they used dogs and a drone in their search.
Police later said that a person reported missing had been found dead, adding that no one else was unaccounted-for.
Norwegian media said there weren't many shoppers in the Melhustorget mall at the time of the collapse, which occured at 9:17 a.m. (0817 GMT; 3:17 a.m. EST). Those inside the mall, including shop employees, were evacuated to the nearby city hall.
Local newspaper Trønderbladet reported that the roof inside the shopping mall had caved in. The crane was located on a building site at the mall, which was undergoing an expansion with new shops and apartments. The expanded mall was set to open in two stages in 2023, according to the facility’s website.
A second crane was on the same building site and Norwegian news agency NTB said police were looking into securing other tall machinery in the area.
Strong winds were reported over Norway on Friday, according to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute.
