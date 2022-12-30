Support Local Journalism

LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday in a deal that is a landmark moment for Middle Eastern soccer but will see one of Europe's biggest stars disappear from the sport's elite stage.

Al Nassr posted a picture on social media of the five-time Ballon d’Or holding up the team's jersey after Ronaldo signed a deal until June 2025, with the club hailing the move as “history in the making.”


