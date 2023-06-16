People wait for their turn to receive free food distributed by volunteers outside a camp for internally displaced people from coastal areas, as Cyclone Biparjoy was approaching, in Sujawal, Pakistan's southern district in the Sindh province, Thursday, June 15, 2023. A vast swath of western India and neighboring southern Pakistan that suffered deadly floods last year are bracing for a new deluge as fast-approaching Cyclone Biparjoy whirls toward landfall Thursday.
A volunteer distributes food items among children at a camp set up in a school building for internally displaced people from coastal areas, as Cyclone Biparjoy was approaching, in Badin, Pakistan's southern district in the Sindh province, Thursday, June 15, 2023. A vast swath of western India and neighboring southern Pakistan that suffered deadly floods last year are bracing for a new deluge as fast-approaching Cyclone Biparjoy whirls toward landfall Thursday.
People wait in the rain for their turn to receive free food distributed by volunteers outside a camp of internally displaced people from coastal areas in Sujawal, Pakistan's southern district in the Sindh province, Thursday, June 15, 2023, as Cyclone Biparjoy was approaching. A vast swath of western India and neighboring southern Pakistan that suffered deadly floods last year are bracing for a new deluge as fast-approaching Cyclone Biparjoy whirls toward landfall Thursday.
This Thursday, June 15, 2023, satellite image released by NASA shows Cyclone Biparjoy approaching southern Pakistan. Biparjoy made landfall on Thursday evening as a vast swath of western India and neighboring southern Pakistan braced for flash floods, heavy rain and high winds. via AP)
A man, siting in the porch of his house, watches an uprooted tree in front of his house following heavy winds and incessant rains after landfall of cyclone Biparjoy at Mandvi in Kutch district of Western Indian state of Gujarat, Friday, June 16, 2023. Cyclone Biparjoy knocked out power and threw shipping containers into the sea in western India on Friday before aiming its lashing winds and rain at part of Pakistan that suffered devastating floods last year.
A man wades through flooded street following heavy winds and incessant rains after landfall of cyclone Biparjoy at Mandvi in Kutch district of Western Indian state of Gujarat, Friday, June 16, 2023. Cyclone Biparjoy knocked out power and threw shipping containers into the sea in western India on Friday before aiming its lashing winds and rain at part of Pakistan that suffered devastating floods last year.
A couple ride a motorcycle through a flooded street following heavy winds and incessant rains after landfall of cyclone Biparjoy at Mandvi in Kutch district of Western Indian state of Gujarat, Friday, June 16, 2023. Cyclone Biparjoy knocked out power and threw shipping containers into the sea in western India on Friday before aiming its lashing winds and rain at part of Pakistan that suffered devastating floods last year.
A motorcyclist rides through a flooded street following heavy winds and incessant rains after landfall of cyclone Biparjoy at Mandvi in Kutch district of Western Indian state of Gujarat, Friday, June 16, 2023. Cyclone Biparjoy knocked out power and threw shipping containers into the sea in western India on Friday before aiming its lashing winds and rain at part of Pakistan that suffered devastating floods last year.
A car is seen partially submerged in the compound of residential quarters of civil hospital employees following heavy winds and incessant rains after landfall of cyclone Biparjoy at Mandvi in Kutch district of Western Indian state of Gujarat, Friday, June 16, 2023. Cyclone Biparjoy knocked out power and threw shipping containers into the sea in western India on Friday before aiming its lashing winds and rain at part of Pakistan that suffered devastating floods last year.
People wade through a flooded street following heavy winds and incessant rains after landfall of cyclone Biparjoy at Mandvi in Kutch district of Western Indian state of Gujarat, Friday, June 16, 2023. Cyclone Biparjoy knocked out power and threw shipping containers into the sea in western India on Friday before aiming its lashing winds and rain at part of Pakistan that suffered devastating floods last year.
A cyclist rides past an uprooted tree following heavy winds and incessant rains after landfall of cyclone Biparjoy at Mandvi in Kutch district of Western Indian state of Gujarat, Friday, June 16, 2023. Cyclone Biparjoy knocked out power and threw shipping containers into the sea in western India on Friday before aiming its lashing winds and rain at part of Pakistan that suffered devastating floods last year.
A man walks past an uprooted tree following heavy winds and incessant rains after landfall of cyclone Biparjoy at Mandvi in Kutch district of Western Indian state of Gujarat, Friday, June 16, 2023. Cyclone Biparjoy knocked out power and threw shipping containers into the sea in western India on Friday before aiming its lashing winds and rain at part of Pakistan that suffered devastating floods last year.
A big hoarding is seen on the ground following heavy winds and incessant rains after landfall of cyclone Biparjoy at Mandvi in Kutch district of Western Indian state of Gujarat, Friday, June 16, 2023. Cyclone Biparjoy knocked out power and threw shipping containers into the sea in western India on Friday before aiming its lashing winds and rain at part of Pakistan that suffered devastating floods last year.
Heavy winds and incessant rains are seen after landfall of cyclone Biparjoy at Mandvi in Kutch district of Western Indian state of Gujarat, Friday, June 16, 2023.
Heavy winds and incessant rains are seen after landfall of cyclone Biparjoy at Mandvi in Kutch district of Western Indian state of Gujarat, Friday, June 16, 2023.
MANDVI, India (AP) — Cyclone Biparjoy knocked out power and threw shipping containers into the sea in western India on Friday before weakening as it headed toward Pakistan, officials said.
More than 180,000 people took shelter in the two countries, but later Friday, Pakistan's evacuees prepared to return home. Indian officials said electricity has been restored in some villages, while many others were still without power.
