MANDVI, India (AP) — Cyclone Biparjoy knocked out power and threw shipping containers into the sea in western India on Friday before weakening as it headed toward Pakistan, officials said.

More than 180,000 people took shelter in the two countries, but later Friday, Pakistan's evacuees prepared to return home. Indian officials said electricity has been restored in some villages, while many others were still without power.


