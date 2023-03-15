Support Local Journalism

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — After barreling through Mozambique and Malawi since late last week, killing hundreds and displacing thousands more, Cyclone Freddy is set to move away from land Wednesday, bringing some relief to regions who have been ravaged by torrential rain and powerful winds.

The cyclone has killed at least 199 people in Malawi's southern region and within and around Blantyre, the country's financial hub, according to local authorities. In neighboring Mozambique, officials say at least 20 people have died since the storm made landfall in the port town of Quelimane on Saturday night.


