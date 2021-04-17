Czechs expel 18 Russians over huge depot explosion in 2014

A policeman walks by a poster attached by protesters to a gate of the Russian embassy in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, April 16, 2021. Czech Republic is expelling 18 diplomats identified as spies over a 2014 ammunition depot explosion. On Saturday, April 17, 2021, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the Czech spy agencies provided clear evidence about the involvement of Russian military agents in the massive explosion that killed two people. The poster depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin reads: "Killer, Thief, Dictator".