FILE - Queen Margrethe II attends the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral to mark the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, has undergone “extensive back surgery” and the condition of the monarch “is good and stable under the circumstances," the palace said on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Martin Sylvest - foreign subscriber, Ritzau Scanpix Foto
Danish queen recovering from 'extensive' back surgery
Denmark’s royal household says Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, has undergone “extensive back surgery” and the condition of the monarch “is good and stable under the circumstances.”
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, has undergone “extensive back surgery” and the condition of the monarch “is good and stable under the circumstances," the palace said.
The 82-year-old queen will remain in the hospital “for some time to come," and that will be followed by a period of convalescence and rehabilitation, according to the royal household.
Several official engagements have either been postponed, canceled or are being handled by other members of the royal family.
The queen's oldest son, heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, will step in in, as well as the queen’s sister, Princess Benedikte, the palace said Wednesday hours after the surgery.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.