FILE - Queen Margrethe II attends the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral to mark the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, has undergone “extensive back surgery” and the condition of the monarch “is good and stable under the circumstances," the palace said on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, has undergone “extensive back surgery” and the condition of the monarch “is good and stable under the circumstances," the palace said.

The 82-year-old queen will remain in the hospital “for some time to come," and that will be followed by a period of convalescence and rehabilitation, according to the royal household.


