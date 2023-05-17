Denmark Little Mermaid

FILE - People enjoy the warm sunny weather on a bench in front of the little mermaid statue in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 10, 2021. Denmark’s Supreme Court on Wednesday May 17, 2023 overruled two lower courts, saying a cartoon depicting Copenhagen’s The Little Mermaid statue as a zombie and a photo of it with a facemask did not violate the copyright of the famous bronze.

 Martin Meissner - staff, AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Supreme Court on Wednesday overruled two lower courts, saying a cartoon depicting Copenhagen’s The Little Mermaid statue as a zombie and a photo of it with a face mask did not violate the copyright of the famous bronze.

The Berlingske newspaper published the cartoon in 2019 to illustrate an article about the level of debate in Denmark and used the photo in 2020 to represent a link between the far right and people fearing COVID-19.


