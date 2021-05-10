David Attenborough to address leaders at UN climate summit

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov 8, 2018 file photo, Sir David Attenborough poses for photographers at Westminster Central Hall, London. Veteran British broadcaster David Attenborough has been appointed “People’s Advocate” at the COP26 global climate summit later this year, where he is expected to address political leaders about the need for urgent action to tackle the “crippling” threat of climate change, it was announced Monday, May 10, 2021. The 95-year-old is best known for his documentaries on the natural world such as “Planet Earth."