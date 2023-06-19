Shiela Mishra wipes the head of her ailing brother to keep him cool from the heat wave by using a wet cloth at the district hospital in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Monday, June 19, 2023. Several people have died in two of India's most populous states in recent days amid a searing heat wave, as hospitals find themselves overwhelmed with patients. More than hundred people in the Uttar Pradesh state, and dozens in neighboring Bihar state have died due to heat-related illness.
People lie at the overcrowded district hospital in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Monday, June 19, 2023. Several people have died in two of India's most populous states in recent days amid a searing heat wave, as hospitals find themselves overwhelmed with patients. More than hundred people in the Uttar Pradesh state, and dozens in neighboring Bihar state have died due to heat-related illness.
A medical assistant attends to a patient at the district hospital in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Monday, June 19, 2023. Several people have died in two of India's most populous states in recent days amid a searing heat wave, as hospitals find themselves overwhelmed with patients. More than hundred people in the Uttar Pradesh state, and dozens in neighboring Bihar state have died due to heat-related illness.
A girl fans her ailing father at the district hospital in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Monday, June 19, 2023. Several people have died in two of India's most populous states in recent days amid a searing heat wave, as hospitals find themselves overwhelmed with patients. More than hundred people in the Uttar Pradesh state, and dozens in neighboring Bihar state have died due to heat-related illness.
Meena Tiwari, cries standing in front of the body of her son Ashutosh Tiwari, who allegedly died of heat stroke, at the district government hospital, in Ballia district of northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Monday, June 19, 2023. Nearly 170 people have died in the last few days in northern India as searing heat combined with lack of preparedness and resources at local hospitals is resulting in a constantly increasing body count. According to local news reports and health officials in Uttar Pradesh state, 119 people have died and in neighboring Bihar state, government officials say 47 people have died due to heat-related illness.
A villager sprays water on his livestock to protect them from heat in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Monday, June 19, 2023. Several people have died in two of India's most populous states in recent days amid a searing heat wave, as hospitals find themselves overwhelmed with patients. More than hundred people in the Uttar Pradesh state, and dozens in neighboring Bihar state have died due to heat-related illness.
Meena Tiwari, center, cries standing in front of the body of her son Ashutosh Tiwari, who allegedly died of heat stroke, at the district government hospital, in Ballia district of northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Monday, June 19, 2023. Nearly 170 people have died in the last few days in northern India as searing heat combined with lack of preparedness and resources at local hospitals is resulting in a constantly increasing body count. According to local news reports and health officials in Uttar Pradesh state, 119 people have died and in neighboring Bihar state, government officials say 47 people have died due to heat-related illness.
Ashes of three villagers who died due to heat related ailments are hung from a tree during their funeral in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Monday, June 19, 2023. Several people have died in two of India's most populous states in recent days amid a searing heat wave, as hospitals find themselves overwhelmed with patients. More than hundred people in the Uttar Pradesh state, and dozens in neighboring Bihar state have died due to heat-related illness.
Rajesh Kumar Singh - staff, AP
Rajesh Kumar Singh - staff, AP
Rajesh Kumar Singh - staff, AP
Rajesh Kumar Singh - staff, AP
Rajesh Kumar Singh - staff, AP
Rajesh Kumar Singh - staff, AP
Rajesh Kumar Singh - staff, AP
BALLIA, India (AP) — A scorching heat wave in two of India’s most populous states has overwhelmed hospitals, filled a morgue to capacity and disrupted power supply, forcing staff to use books to cool patients, as officials investigate the number of deaths that has reached nearly 170.
In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, 119 people have died from heat-related illnesses over the last several days while neighboring Bihar state reported 47 fatalities, according to local news reports and health officials.
