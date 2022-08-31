Support Local Journalism

GENEVA (AP) — China's top U.N. envoy said Beijing remains “firmly opposed” to the release of a long-anticipated report about Xinjiang from the office of U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, just hours before her self-imposed deadline for its publication was set to expire Wednesday — her last day on the job.

Ambassador Zhang Jun said China had repeatedly told Bachelet, whom China welcomed in May for a trip that included a visit Xinjiang, that Beijing did not want the report to be released — and echoed a string of Chinese claims that Western pressure on her was to blame if the report does get out.

