A drone carries a big national flag in front of Ukraine's the Motherland Monument in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Kyiv authorities have banned mass gatherings in the capital through Thursday for fear of Russian missile attacks. Independence Day, like the six-month mark in the war, falls on Wednesday.
A woman made up with wounds and with Ukrainian colors attends a so called Freedom March demonstration, marking the Ukrainian Independence Day in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. European leaders are pledging unwavering support for Ukraine as the war-torn country marks its Independence Day. The commemorations Wednesday coincide with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. British prime minister Boris Johnson urged western allies to maintain their strong support to Ukraine through the winter arguing that their position would improve after the cold weather ends.
The London Eye lit up in the colors of the Ukraine to mark their Independence Day in London, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. European leaders are pledging unwavering support for Ukraine as the war-torn country marks its Independence Day. The commemorations Wednesday coincide with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion.
The obelisk of the Place de la Concorde, with the Arc de Triomphe in background, is illuminated with the colors of Ukraine to mark six months into the war in Ukraine following its February 24, 2022 invasion by Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Paris.
Members of the Ukrainian community in Rome participate in a 'march for freedom', Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, on Ukraine Independence Day. The march coincides with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Evgeniy Maloletka
Markus Schreiber
A person holds a placard that reads, "The war in Ukraine is not over," in Habima Square as people gather to mark Ukrainian Independence Day in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
Ariel Schalit
Andrew Kravchenko
The Peace Tower is illuminated in the colors of the Ukraine flag to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
Patrick Doyle
Orysia, 8, of Ottawa, runs with the Ukraine flag as people take part in Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa , Ontario, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Patrick Doyle
Alastair Grant
Ukraine nationals protest over children who have been killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Russian Embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
Fernando Llano
Aurelien Morissard
Andrew Medichini
In this handout photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, Russian Malka artillery systems fire from an undisclosed location in Ukraine.
CHAPLYNE, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area on Ukraine's Independence Day climbed to 25, including at least two children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday. Russia said it targeted a military train and claimed to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists.
The bloodshed came as Ukraine was braced for attacks tied to the national holiday and war's six-month mark, both of which fell on Wednesday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned that Russia might “try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel” this week.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an increase in the country's armed forces of 137,000 troops, or more than 13%, by Jan. 1. That would bring Russia's troop strength to over 1.15 million.
The move appeared to be an effort to replenish forces that have sustained heavy losses in the Ukraine war.
The decree Putin signed did not say whether the increase would be accomplished by expanding the draft, recruiting more volunteers, or both.
Western estimates of Russian dead have ranged from more than 15,000 to over 20,000 — more than the Soviet Union lost during its 10-year war in Afghanistan. The Pentagon said last week that as many as 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded, eroding Moscow’s capability to conduct big offensives.
The lethal train-station strike in Chaplyne, a town of about 3,500 in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, served as a painful reminder of Russia's continued ability to inflict large-scale suffering six months into the war. Wednesday's national holiday celebrated Ukraine’s 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.
The dead included an 11-year-old boy found under the rubble of a house and a 6-year-old killed in a car fire near the train station, authorities said.
The deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, did not say whether all of the 25 people killed were civilians. If they were, it would amount to one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in weeks. Thirty-one people were reported wounded.
In his nightly video address Wednesday, Zelenskky detailed the attack and vowed: “We will definitely make the occupiers bear responsibility for everything they have done. And we will certainly drive the invaders out of our land. Not a single stain of this evil will remain in our free Ukraine.”
Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces used an Iskander missile to strike a military train carrying Ukrainian troops and equipment to the front line in eastern Ukraine. The ministry claimed more than 200 reservists "were destroyed on their way to the combat zone.”
Tetyana Kvitnytska, deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional health department, said those hurt in the train station attack suffered head injuries, broken limbs, burns and shrapnel wounds.
“People were in a difficult condition, both physically and psychologically,” she said.
Following attacks in which civilians have died, the Russian government has repeatedly claimed that its forces aim only at legitimate military targets. Hours before the train station attack, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu insisted the military was doing its best to spare civilians, even at the cost of slowing down its offensive in Ukraine.
Trains and other infrastructure have been frequent Russian targets, with the Kremlin citing their role in transporting military supplies and troops. Trains are also critical for transporting fleeing civilians and humanitarian aid.
In April, a Russian missile attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed more than 50 people as crowds of mostly women and children sought to flee the fighting. The attack was denounced as a war crime.
In Geneva, the U.N.’s human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, decried the six months since the Russian invasion as “unimaginably horrifying.”
In Moscow on Thursday, Dmitry Medvedev, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said Western hopes for a Ukrainian victory are futile and emphasized that the Kremlin will press home what it calls the “special military operation,” leaving just two possible outcomes.
“One is reaching all goals of the special military operation and Kyiv’s recognition of this outcome,” Medvedev said on his messaging app channel. “The second is a military coup in Ukraine followed by the recognition of results of the special operation.”