...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull, but gradually
falling through the upcoming weekend.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Friday the stage was 4.9 feet (1330 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to oscillate near or just
below action stage (5.0 feet, 1374 CFS) through the upcoming
weekend. Minor inundation of low lying areas adjacent to the
river channel will continue.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
FILE - A Hindu devotee throws flowers and plastic bags into river Brahmaputra in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Negotiators from around the world gather at UNESCO in Paris on Monday, May 29, 2023, for a second round of talks aiming toward a global treaty on fighting plastic pollution in 2024.
FILE - "Verynile" initiative worker carries compressed plastic bottles which were collected by volunteers and fishermen from the Nile to build a Plastic Pyramid ahead of World Cleanup Day in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 The pyramid aiming to raise awareness on plastic pollution in the Nile. Negotiators from around the world gather at UNESCO in Paris on Monday, May 29, 2023, for a second round of talks aiming toward a global treaty on fighting plastic pollution in 2024.
FILE - A child sits inside a canoe with empty plastic bottles he collected to sell for recycling in the floating slum of Makoko in Lagos, Nigeria, Nov. 8, 2022. Negotiators from around the world gather at UNESCO in Paris on Monday, May 29, 2023, for a second round of talks aiming toward a global treaty on fighting plastic pollution in 2024.
Anupam Nath - staff, AP
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
PARIS (AP) — Global negotiators have agreed to craft a draft treaty to end plastic pollution, a preliminary but crucial step toward tackling one of the most lasting sources of human waste.
Environmental advocates cautiously welcomed the outcome of five days of U.N. talks in Paris on plastic pollution, but expressed concern that the petroleum industry and some governments would water down the eventual treaty. Most plastic is made from fossil fuels.
