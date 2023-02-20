...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction laws
may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning commutes. Blowing and drifting snow will
reduce visibility on I-84 from Tremonton to the Idaho border.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center, shakes hands with California Rep. Ro Khanna during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A delegation of U.S. lawmakers led by Khanna on Tuesday met with Taiwan's president, who promised to deepen military cooperation between the two sides despite objections from China, which claims the island as its own territory.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at right speaks with California Rep. Ro Khanna during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A delegation of U.S. lawmakers led by Khanna on Tuesday met with Taiwan's president, who promised to deepen military cooperation between the two sides despite objections from China, which claims the island as its own territory.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen exchanges gift with California Rep. Ro Khanna during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A delegation of U.S. lawmakers led by Khanna on Tuesday met with Taiwan's president, who promised to deepen military cooperation between the two sides despite objections from China, which claims the island as its own territory.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center, meet with a U.S. delegation led by California Rep. Ro Khanna, third from left during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A delegation of U.S. lawmakers led by Khanna on Tuesday met with Taiwan's president, who promised to deepen military cooperation between the two sides despite objections from China, which claims the island as its own territory.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center, and Taiwanese officials pose for photos with a U.S. delegation led by California Rep. Ro Khanna, sixth from left, during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A delegation of U.S. lawmakers led by Khanna on Tuesday met with Taiwan's president, who promised to deepen military cooperation between the two sides despite objections from China, which claims the island as its own territory.
Delegation meeting Taiwan leader reaffirms US commitment
A delegation of U.S. lawmakers has met with Taiwan’s president, who promised to deepen military cooperation between the two sides despite objections from China, which claims the island as its own territory
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A delegation of U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday met with Taiwan's president, who promised to deepen military cooperation between the two sides despite objections from China, which claims the island as its own territory.
China responded to foreign visits by holding large-scale military exercises seen by some as a rehearsal for a blockade or invasion. Beijing has not ruled out use of force to reunite Taiwan with mainland China, although the sides have been separated since a civil war in 1949, and most Taiwanese prefer to keep the status quo of de-facto independence.
Tsai thanked the lawmakers for coming, saying it was a chance to deepen ongoing cooperation in semiconductor chip design and manufacturing, renewable energy and next-generation 5G mobile network.
“Taiwan and the U.S. (will) continue to bolster military exchanges. Going forward, Taiwan will cooperate even more actively with the U.S. and other democratic partners to confront such bold challenges as authoritarian expansionism and climate change,” Tsai said.
Tensions between the U.S. and China inflated after Washington shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that Beijing maintains was an unmanned weather balloon. Both sides are also in opposition on the war in Ukraine, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Sunday that Beijing could be considering providing weapons to Russia for the war.
Taiwan remains a flash point. Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party’s most senior foreign policy official, said over the weekend that Taiwan “has never been a country and it will not be a country in the future.”
“We are here to affirm the shared values between the U.S. and Taiwan — a commitment to democracy, a commitment to freedom," California Rep. Ro Khanna said. “The U.S. under President Biden's leadership seeks peace in the region."
He is accompanied by Reps. Tony Gonzales of Texas, Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts and Jonathan Jackson of Illinois. The group met with their legislative counterparts Monday, as well as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company founder Morris Chang.
