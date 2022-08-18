Support Local Journalism

MILAN (AP) — Firefighters worked Thursday to put out the remnants of two wildfires on a Sicilian island that forced fashion designer Giorgio Armani and dozens of others to flee their vacation villas overnight.

A photo from the island of Pantelleria showed flames appearing to encroach on Armani’s villa, but the Italian designer's press office said they stopped short of the property. Armani and guests evacuated to a boat in the harbor.

