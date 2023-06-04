...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will continue to melt high mountain snowpack and
increase river flows.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
As rivers continue to run high, cold and fast, stay away from
riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY
TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull, but gradually
falling.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 4.9 feet (1290 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to oscillate just below
action stage (5.0 feet, 1374 cfs) this week. Minor inundation
of low lying areas adjacent to the river channel will
continue.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
Napoli's players celebrate after winning the Serie A soccer title trophy at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Napoli's Victor Osimhen, left, holds his daughter Hailey True, prior to the start of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Napoli's Victor Osimhen, left, greets Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentis prior to the start of the Serie A soccer title awarding ceremony at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella acknowledges the applause as he leaves the pitch on his last game in the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Napoli's players celebrate after winning the Serie A soccer title trophy at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Napoli's Victor Osimhen, left, holds his daughter Hailey True, prior to the start of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Napoli's players celebrate after winning the Serie A soccer title trophy at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Napoli's fans wait for the start of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Napoli's players celebrate after winning the Serie A soccer title trophy at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Napoli's Victor Osimhen, left, greets Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentis prior to the start of the Serie A soccer title awarding ceremony at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Napoli's head coach Luciano Spalletti wave to fans prior to the start of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Napoli's fans wait for the start of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Napoli's Victor Osimhen, left, greets Napoli's head coach Luciano Spalletti during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella acknowledges the applause as he leaves the pitch on his last game in the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Napoli's fans wait for the start of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Napoli's fans wait for the start of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Napoli's fans wait for the start of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
MILAN (AP) — As Giovanni Di Lorenzo became the first Napoli player to lift the Serie A trophy toward the sky since Diego Maradona, the stadium named after the Argentina great exploded into a sea of joy.
Napoli had clinched its first Serie A title in 33 years with five rounds to spare but had to wait until the final day of the season to be presented with the trophy, in front of its own fans at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.