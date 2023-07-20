Australia Dingo Attack

In this aerial image made from video, a dingo walks on beach on K'gari, formerly known as Fraser Island, Australia, Monday, July 17, 2023. A pack of dingoes drove a woman who was jogging into the surf and attacked her in the latest clash between native dogs and humans on a popular Australian island, sparking new warnings Tuesday to visitors venturing out.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Wildlife authorities have killed the leader of a pack of dingoes that mauled a jogger on a popular Australian tourist island in a ferocious attack that a rescuer said could have been fatal.

Sarah Peet, 23, was attacked by three or four Australian native dogs on Monday as she jogged along a beach at Queensland state’s K’gari, the world’s largest sand island formerly known as Fraser Island.


