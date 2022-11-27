Britain Lawmaker Reality TV

FILE - Former Minister for Health Matt Hancock arrives with MP's and Peers for a service of remembrance for British MP David Amess at St Margaret's Church in Westminster in London, Oct. 18, 2021. Hancock, the U.K’s scandal-prone former health secretary, is seeking an unlikely form of redemption: attempting to win “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” — a grueling, often gruesome reality TV show set in the Australian jungle.

 Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — Matt Hancock, the U.K’s scandal-prone former health secretary, is seeking an unlikely form of redemption Sunday: attempting to win “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” — a grueling, often gruesome reality show set in the Australian jungle.

Hancock led Britain’s response to COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic, telling people to stay away from others to protect the health service — then got caught breaking his government’s own rules when video emerged of him kissing and groping an aide he was having an affair with.


