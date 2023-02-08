China Hong Kong Simpsons

Characters from The Simpsons pose before the premiere of "The Simpsons Movie", Springfield, Vermont, July 21, 2007. Walt Disney Co. has been recently removed an episode from cartoon series The Simpsons that included a reference to “forced labor camps” in China from its streaming service in Hong Kong.

 Uncredited - staff, AP

HONG KONG (AP) — Walt Disney Co. has removed an episode from cartoon series The Simpsons that included a reference to “forced labor camps” in China from its streaming service in Hong Kong.

The company declined to comment on why the episode, “One Angry Lisa” from The Simpsons’ 34th season, was not available to stream on the Disney Plus streaming service in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, according to checks by The Associated Press.


