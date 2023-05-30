...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Flood
Advisory for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Keep children and
pets away from riverbanks as flows are fast and cold.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WARNING...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...From this morning to noon Saturday.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 5.0 feet (1357 cfs).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate near action stage with a
maximum forecast value of 5.1 feet (1475 cfs) early Thursday
morning.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Aleksandar Kovacevic of the U.S. during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, May 29, 2023.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Aleksandar Kovacevic of the U.S. in three sets, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7), at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, May 29, 2023.
In this grab taken from video, a view of a car set on fire as KFOR soldiers clash with Kosovo Serbs in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Monday, May 29, 2023. Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo have clashed with troops from the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force outside a municipal building. They were trying to take over one of the local government offices where ethnic Albanian mayors entered last week with the help of the authorities.
Djokovic draws criticism from Kosovo tennis federation for comments at French Open
Novak Djokovic has drawn criticism from Kosovo’s tennis federation — but not from French Open organizers — after offering his thoughts on clashes in northern Kosovo between ethnic Serbs and police and NATO peacekeepers
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has drawn criticism from Kosovo’s tennis federation — but not from French Open organizers — after offering his thoughts on clashes in northern Kosovo between ethnic Serbs and police and NATO peacekeepers.
Djokovic is a 36-year-old from Serbia who has won 22 Grand Slam titles and is scheduled to play in the second round at Roland Garros on Wednesday.
