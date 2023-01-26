Australian Open Tennis

The parents of Novak Djokovic of Serbia, father Srdjan and mother Dijana react during his post match speech following his win over Andrey Rublev of Russia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

 Dita Alangkara - staff, AP

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic's father decided to stay away from the 21-time Grand Slam champion's semifinal after getting embroiled in a flap involving spectators who brought banned Russian flags to Melbourne Park, Tennis Australia said Friday.

In a release e-mailed to reporters about 2 1/2 hours before Djokovic was scheduled to face Tommy Paul for a berth in the men's singles final, tournament organizers said Srdjan Djokovic “has issued a statement confirming that he will not attend” the match.


