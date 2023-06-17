FILE - People wait to consult doctors at Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Thursday, June 23, 2022. At least 34 people have died in the past two days as a large swath of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh swelters under severe heat, officials said Saturday, prompting doctors to advise citizens above 60 years of age against venturing out during the daytime.
Doctors advise people over 60 to stay indoors as India's northern state swelters in extreme heat
Rajesh Kumar Singh - staff, AP
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — At least 34 people have died in the past two days as a large swath of the north Indian state Uttar Pradesh swelters under severe heat, officials said Saturday, prompting doctors to advise citizens over 60 to stay indoors during the daytime.
The dead were all over 60 and had preexisting health conditions that may have been exacerbated by the intense heat. The fatalities occurred in Ballia district, some 300 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh.
