PARIS (AP) — Dozens of countries and international organizations threw their weight and hundreds of millions of euros (dollars) behind a fresh and urgent push Tuesday to keep Ukraine powered, fed, warm and moving this winter, responding defiantly to sustained Russian aerial bombardments that have plunged millions into the cold and dark by targeting critical infrastructure.

An international donor conference in Paris quickly racked up pledges of financial and in-kind support to help Ukraine's beleaguered civilian population survive winter’s freezing temperatures and long nights.


