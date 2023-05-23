.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Hari Budha Magar, former Gurkha veteran and double amputee climber who scaled Mount Everest, greets the crowd upon arrival at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The former Gurkha veteran had lost both his legs in Afghanistan when he accidentally stepped on an improvised explosive device in 2010. Magar, who was a soldier in the Gurkha regiment, was born in a remote mountain village in Nepal and later was recruited by the British army. He now lives with his family in Canterbury, England.
Hari Budha Magar, former Gurkha veteran and double amputee climber who scaled Mount Everest, is welcomed upon arrival at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The former Gurkha veteran had lost both his legs in Afghanistan when he accidentally stepped on an improvised explosive device in 2010. Magar, who was a soldier in the Gurkha regiment, was born in a remote mountain village in Nepal and later was recruited by the British army. He now lives with his family in Canterbury, England.
Hari Budha Magar, former Gurkha veteran and double amputee climber who scaled Mount Everest, is welcomed upon arrival at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The former Gurkha veteran had lost both his legs in Afghanistan when he accidentally stepped on an improvised explosive device in 2010. Magar, who was a soldier in the Gurkha regiment, was born in a remote mountain village in Nepal and later was recruited by the British army. He now lives with his family in Canterbury, England.
People wait to welcome Hari Budha Magar, former Gurkha veteran and double amputee climber who scaled Mount Everest, upon arrival at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The former Gurkha veteran had lost both his legs in Afghanistan when he accidentally stepped on an improvised explosive device in 2010. Magar, who was a soldier in the Gurkha regiment, was born in a remote mountain village in Nepal and later was recruited by the British army. He now lives with his family in Canterbury, England.
People wait to welcome Hari Budha Magar, former Gurkha veteran and double amputee climber who scaled Mount Everest, upon arrival at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The former Gurkha veteran had lost both his legs in Afghanistan when he accidentally stepped on an improvised explosive device in 2010. Magar, who was a soldier in the Gurkha regiment, was born in a remote mountain village in Nepal and later was recruited by the British army. He now lives with his family in Canterbury, England.
Hari Budha Magar, former Gurkha veteran and double amputee climber who scaled Mount Everest, greets the crowd upon arrival at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The former Gurkha veteran had lost both his legs in Afghanistan when he accidentally stepped on an improvised explosive device in 2010. Magar, who was a soldier in the Gurkha regiment, was born in a remote mountain village in Nepal and later was recruited by the British army. He now lives with his family in Canterbury, England.
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Hari Budha Magar, former Gurkha veteran and double amputee climber who scaled Mount Everest, is welcomed upon arrival at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The former Gurkha veteran had lost both his legs in Afghanistan when he accidentally stepped on an improvised explosive device in 2010. Magar, who was a soldier in the Gurkha regiment, was born in a remote mountain village in Nepal and later was recruited by the British army. He now lives with his family in Canterbury, England.
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Hari Budha Magar, former Gurkha veteran and double amputee climber who scaled Mount Everest, is welcomed upon arrival at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The former Gurkha veteran had lost both his legs in Afghanistan when he accidentally stepped on an improvised explosive device in 2010. Magar, who was a soldier in the Gurkha regiment, was born in a remote mountain village in Nepal and later was recruited by the British army. He now lives with his family in Canterbury, England.
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
People wait to welcome Hari Budha Magar, former Gurkha veteran and double amputee climber who scaled Mount Everest, upon arrival at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The former Gurkha veteran had lost both his legs in Afghanistan when he accidentally stepped on an improvised explosive device in 2010. Magar, who was a soldier in the Gurkha regiment, was born in a remote mountain village in Nepal and later was recruited by the British army. He now lives with his family in Canterbury, England.
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
People wait to welcome Hari Budha Magar, former Gurkha veteran and double amputee climber who scaled Mount Everest, upon arrival at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The former Gurkha veteran had lost both his legs in Afghanistan when he accidentally stepped on an improvised explosive device in 2010. Magar, who was a soldier in the Gurkha regiment, was born in a remote mountain village in Nepal and later was recruited by the British army. He now lives with his family in Canterbury, England.
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest returned from the mountain on Tuesday pledging to dedicate the rest of his life to helping people with disabilities.
Hari Budha Magar, a former Gurkha soldier who lives in Britain, reached the peak of the world's highest mountain last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.