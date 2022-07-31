Support Local Journalism

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A drone-borne explosive device detonated Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, injuring six people, officials said.

The explosion at the headquarters in the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 caused cancellation of observances of Russia's Navy Day holiday.

