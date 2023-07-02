Forensic medical examiners work at the scene where an unidentified man was killed in Apatzingan, Mexico, Sunday, July 2, 2023. According to the victims, gunmen carjacked and, took their auto at gunpoint and used it to shoot another driver to death just a few blocks away.
Eduardo Verdugo - staff, AP
Eduardo Verdugo - staff, AP
APATZINGAN, Mexico (AP) — The drug cartel violence that citizen self-defense leader Hipolito Mora gave his life fighting flared anew on Sunday, just one day after he was buried, as shootings and road blockades hit the city of Apatzingan, a regional hub in Mexico’s hot lands.
Roads in and out of Apatzingan were blocked Sunday morning by trucks and buses pulled across the road by cartel gunmen, as the vehicles’ owners stood by helplessly.
