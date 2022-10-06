Support Local Journalism

SAN MIGUEL TOTOLAPAN, Mexico (AP) — A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of the southern Mexico state of Guerrero. officials said Thursday.

Residents began burying the victims,even as a video posted on social media showed men who identified themselves as the Tequileros gang claiming responsibility for the mass shooting.

