In this photo provided by the Australian Federal Police a man is taken into custody in Melbourne, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A drug syndicate that tried to smuggle tons of methamphetamine from Canada to Australia and New Zealand by hiding it in shipments of maple syrup and canola oil has been busted, authorities said Thursday, June 15.
In this undated photo provided by the Australian Federal Police a jug alleged to contain methamphetamine is displayed in Melbourne. A drug syndicate that tried to smuggle tons of methamphetamine from Canada to Australia and New Zealand by hiding it in shipments of maple syrup and canola oil has been busted, authorities said Thursday, June 15.
Uncredited - hogp, Australian Federal Police
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A drug syndicate that tried to smuggle tons of methamphetamine from Canada to Australia and New Zealand by hiding it in shipments of maple syrup and canola oil has had its ruse busted, authorities said Thursday.
Authorities from the three nations say they worked together for more than five months to unravel the elaborate scheme that was worth billions of dollars.
