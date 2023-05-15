Emirates Dubai Baseball

In this photo made available by Baseball United, Inc., Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Baseball United Co-Owner, Barry Larkin, right, with Baseball United President, CEO, Chairman and Co-Owner, Kash Shaikh, holding Mumbai Cobras caps during revealing the Mumbai Cobras franchise in Cincinnati, Ohio, Friday, May 5, 2023. Baseball United, a Dubai-based organization, is swinging for the sporting history fences by establishing the first professional baseball league in the Middle East and Asia – announcing their inaugural franchise, the Mumbai Cobras, on Monday.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Baseball United, which swung for the sports history fences by establishing the first professional baseball league in the Middle East and South Asia, announced Monday its first franchise, the Mumbai Cobras.

The Cobras are the first of four teams to be announced. In the coming weeks, three more will be revealed, with the Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based Baseball United poised to host a showcase tournament in November at Dubai International Stadium. The tournament will take place a year after Baseball United was first established.


