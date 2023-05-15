...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM MDT Monday was 7.7 feet. Higher flows were
induced by recent moderate to heavy rainfall and will
decrease through the day.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.2 feet (991 CFS) Tuesday morning.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves
over the drainage.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
The Lower Weber River At Plain City affecting Northern Wasatch
Front zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher
flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the
drainage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 9.4 feet (1009 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam. Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
In this photo made available by Baseball United, Inc., Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Baseball United Co-Owner, Barry Larkin, right, with Baseball United President, CEO, Chairman and Co-Owner, Kash Shaikh, holding Mumbai Cobras caps during revealing the Mumbai Cobras franchise in Cincinnati, Ohio, Friday, May 5, 2023. Baseball United, a Dubai-based organization, is swinging for the sporting history fences by establishing the first professional baseball league in the Middle East and Asia – announcing their inaugural franchise, the Mumbai Cobras, on Monday.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Baseball United, Inc.
Dubai-based professional baseball league announces first franchise, Mumbai Cobras
Baseball United, which swung for the sports history fences by establishing the first professional baseball league in the Middle East and South Asia, has announced its first franchise, the Mumbai Cobras
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Baseball United, which swung for the sports history fences by establishing the first professional baseball league in the Middle East and South Asia, announced Monday its first franchise, the Mumbai Cobras.
The Cobras are the first of four teams to be announced. In the coming weeks, three more will be revealed, with the Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based Baseball United poised to host a showcase tournament in November at Dubai International Stadium. The tournament will take place a year after Baseball United was first established.
Baseball United’s player pool consists of more than 200 players from more than 30 countries. Of those, 64 players will be selected for the teams. The remaining players will be drafted in anticipation of the organization’s inaugural season starting in the fall of 2024.
Baseball United has said several players from the U.S. will play in the league, though it has yet to announce any names.
“Major League Baseball is over 150 years old and has so much romance and pageantry. And, you know, it’s one of the few American sports that have yet to be exported to this part of the world,” said Kash Shaikh, president and CEO of Baseball United.
Baseball will have to compete with cricket, another bat-and-ball game that is the most popular sport in many South Asian countries, and boasts a fan base of approximately a billion people in the region.
Shaikh said in the digital announcement Monday that Baseball United will be introducing some yet-to-be announced rules that differ from the MLB and “things that you’d never see in other professional baseball leagues” to further appeal to cricket audiences.
Cricket’s shortest and most exciting format took off in India in 2008 when the Indian Premier League was formed. The IPL’s five-year broadcasting rights are now worth more than $6 billion.
Aside from cricket, soccer remains a dominant sport in the Middle East and South Asia regions and its popularity continues to soar. Qatar spent over $220 billion to host the 2022 World Cup, a staggering 15 times more than previous host Russia did in 2018.
Dubai, Baseball United's center of operations and prospective host of the first baseball game, is a strategic location for the startup baseball league. “Dubai is going to be the foundation, the epicenter and the launch pad,” said Shaikh.
Not only is the UAE well endowed with wealthy investors, but the country is also home to over 4 million Indian and Pakistani expats, many of whom have embraced cricket as somewhat of a religion. An estimated 133 million people tuned in to watch the two Asian heavyweights last time they faced off at Dubai International Stadium in August of 2022, according to streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.
Mariano Rivera and Barry Larkin, two of Major League Baseball's most decorated former stars with a combined six World Series Championships and 25 All-Star Game selections, are two high-profile investors in Baseball United.
Shaikh says the league will own the initial four teams and four additional teams to be unveiled next year. He hopes the teams can eventually reap lucrative returns at auction.
“Sports teams valuations are really becoming the new gold, if you look at how they performed over the last 40 years, 50 years versus the market,” he said.
According to Forbes Magazine, the Mumbai Indians are the most valuable franchise in the Indian Premier League with an estimated worth of $1.3 billion, while the average value of MLB teams has risen by 12% this year to reach $2.32 billion.
Drawing inspiration from the MLB and IPL, Shaikh says that revenue sharing at Baseball United is “going to occur at the broadcast level, at the sponsorship level, at the ticketing level, the (merchandise) level.”
Baseball United said it will be announcing new franchises, TV licensing group partnerships and sponsorships in the coming weeks.
