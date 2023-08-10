Netherlands Cocaine

This picture provided on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, by the Rotterdam Public Prosecution Service shows 8,000 kilograms (17,637 pounds) of cocaine. Customs authorities in the Netherlands said Thursday they intercepted a shipment of more than 8,000 kilograms (17,637 pounds) of cocaine last month, the biggest ever single seizure of the drug at the Port of Rotterdam. The drugs had an estimated street value of 600 million euros ($662 million), the Rotterdam Public Prosecution Service said in a statement.

 Openbaar Ministerie - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Customs authorities in Rotterdam have confiscated more than 8,000 kilograms (17,600 pounds) of cocaine, the largest seizure of the drug in the Netherlands, prosecutors said Thursday.

The drugs had an estimated street value of 600 million euros ($662 million), the Rotterdam Public Prosecution Service said in a statement. No arrests have been made yet in an investigation following the discovery, which was kept secret because of the ongoing probe.


