Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The top editors at the Dutch national broadcaster's sports department have stepped down amid reports that there was a culture of inappropriate behavior and bullying among staff spanning more than two decades, the broadcaster said Monday.

The move followed a report last week compiled by external experts who were asked to look into behavior at NOS Sport amid a wider investigation into the public broadcasting network following another high-profile case last year alleging workplace bullying at a flagship early evening talk show.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.