THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch World Cup squad will meet a group of migrant workers in Qatar after a training session there ahead of the team's first match as part of the Dutch soccer federation's push to promote human rights at the tournament.

The Royal Dutch Soccer Association, KNVB, announced the plan Thursday night.


