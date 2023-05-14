Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah... Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County. Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County. .Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase river flows. For the Bear River...including Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued on Sunday by 1200 MDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the Country Manor subdivision will also be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1100 MDT Saturday the stage was 6.6 feet (758 CFS). - Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each day before peaking around 7.0 feet (920 CFS) Tuesday morning. - Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS). - Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS). &&