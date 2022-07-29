Support Local Journalism

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s next prime minister will take office amid turmoil: galloping inflation, a war in Ukraine, souring relations with China, a changing climate.

But not all those issues are getting equal attention as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak vie for the votes of about 180,000 Conservative Party members. One of them will be elected Sept. 5 to replace the scandal-tarnished Boris Johnson, who stepped down as party leader this month.

