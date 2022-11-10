Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The focus of the UN conference on climate change should be the negotiations to reduce emissions and not an Egyptian activist who is on a hunger and water strike, Egypt's foreign minister said Thursday.

Asked about the case of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, now in a prison hospital after going on hunger strike over his imprisonment, Sameh Shoukry, who is both foreign minister and the president of this year's summit, made clear it was not a priority for him as chair of the 27th annual climate talks, known by their acronym COP27.


Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.