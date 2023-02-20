...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches valley floors, up to 12 inches benches and 6 to 12
inches Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction laws
may be enacted. Heavy snow may impact the Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
Egyptian and European flags fly over the Egyptian museum in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Egypt's ministry of tourism and antiquities unveiled a renovated wing within its 120-year-old museum, the first stage of a broader replenishment program for the palatial building.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities speaks in front of a 16-meter long papyrus named Waziri-1 Papyrus containing inscriptions from the Book of the Dead dating back to 50 BC, at the Egyptian museum in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Egypt's ministry of tourism and antiquities unveiled a renovated wing within its 120-year-old museum, the first stage of a broader replenishment program for the palatial building.
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's ministry of tourism and antiquities unveiled a renovated wing of its oldest museum Monday, home to a 16-meter-long scroll unearthed last year.
The refurbishment marks the first stage of broader renovations for the 120-year-old salmon-colored palatial complex sin downtown Cairo opposite the capital's famed Tahrir Square.
Waziry Papyrus, the centerpiece of Monday's unveiling, contains around 113 spells from the Book of the Dead. The museum also has added modern glass protection and new interior lighting.
The opening ceremony of the upgraded wing was led by Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Eissa.
For well over a decade, Egypt has been building a state-of-the-art museum near the pyramids which is set to house tens of thousands of ancient artefacts. The Grand Egyptian Museum has so far cost over $1 billion and its opening date has been repeatedly delayed.
Egypt often publicly touts ancient discoveries to attract more tourists, a major source of foreign currency for the cash-strapped North African country. The sector suffered a long downturn after the political turmoil and violence that followed a 2011 uprising.
