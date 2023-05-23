.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
A memorial set up as a tribute to the soccer fans killed in the recent Cuscatlan stadium stampede, stands outside the stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Monday, May 22, 2023. The tragedy occurred when stampeding fans pushed through one of the access gates during a quarterfinal Salvadoran league soccer match between Alianza and FAS.
Relatives accompany the remains of Fernando Chavez, 47, one of the soccer fans that died in the recent Cuscatlan stadium stampede, during his funeral in San Salvador, El Salvador, Monday, May 22, 2023. The tragedy occurred when stampeding fans pushed through one of the access gates during a quarterfinal Salvadoran league soccer match between Alianza and FAS.
The family of Alberto Antonio Palacios, one of the soccer fans that died in the recent Cuscatlan stadium stampede, mourn during his burial at the Jardines del Recuerdo cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador, Monday, May 22, 2023. The tragedy occurred when stampeding fans pushed through one of the access gates during a quarterfinal Salvadoran league soccer match between Alianza and FAS.
Family and friends of Alberto Antonio Palacios, one of the soccer fans that died in the recent Cuscatlan stadium stampede, mourn during his burial at the Jardines del Recuerdo cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador, Monday, May 22, 2023. The tragedy occurred when stampeding fans pushed through one of the access gates during a quarterfinal Salvadoran league soccer match between Alianza and FAS.
The family of Alberto Antonio Palacios, one of the soccer fans that died in the recent Cuscatlan stadium stampede, mourn during his burial at the Jardines del Recuerdo cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador, Monday, May 22, 2023. The tragedy occurred when stampeding fans pushed through one of the access gates during a quarterfinal Salvadoran league soccer match between Alianza and FAS.
Family and friends of Alberto Antonio Palacios, one of the soccer fans that died in the recent Cuscatlan stadium stampede, mourn during his burial at the Jardines del Recuerdo cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador, Monday, May 22, 2023. The tragedy occurred when stampeding fans pushed through one of the access gates during a quarterfinal Salvadoran league soccer match between Alianza and FAS.
View of Cuscatlan Stadium, closed by Salvadoran authorities a day after several people died and many more were injured during a stampede, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Sunday, May 21, 2023. The tragedy occurred when stampeding fans pushed through one of the access gates during a quarterfinal Salvadoran league soccer match between Alianza and FAS.
Funeral employees carry the remains of Alberto Antonio Palacios, one of the soccer fans that died in the recent Cuscatlan stadium stampede, during his burial at the Jardines del Recuerdo cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador, Monday, May 22, 2023. The tragedy occurred when stampeding fans pushed through one of the access gates during a quarterfinal Salvadoran league soccer match between Alianza and FAS.
Alianza FC players attend the funeral of Alberto Antonio Palacios, one of the soccer fans that died in the recent Cuscatlan stadium stampede, during his burial at the Jardines del Recuerdo cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador, Monday, May 22, 2023. The tragedy occurred when stampeding fans pushed through one of the access gates during a quarterfinal Salvadoran league soccer match between Alianza and FAS. Their t-shirts have a phrase that reads in Spanish "How can I not love you," a common chant that fans sing during matches.
Alianza FC players attend the funeral of Alberto Antonio Palacios, one of the soccer fans that died in the recent Cuscatlan stadium stampede, during his burial at the Jardines del Recuerdo cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador, Monday, May 22, 2023. The tragedy occurred when stampeding fans pushed through one of the access gates during a quarterfinal Salvadoran league soccer match between Alianza and FAS. Their t-shirts have a phrase that reads in Spanish "How can I not love you," a common chant that fans sing during matches.
El Salvador soccer club whose supporters set off deadly stampede will play without fans for a year
El Salvador's soccer federation says the soccer club whose fans pushed down an entrance gate setting off a stampede that left 12 people dead last weekend will play without supporters in its stadium for a year
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The El Salvador soccer club whose fans pushed down an entrance gate setting off a stampede that left 12 people dead last weekend will play without supporters in its stadium for a year, the country's soccer federation said.
Club Alianza also will have to pay a $30,000 fine, the Salvadoran Soccer Federation’s Disciplinary Committee decided late Monday night.
