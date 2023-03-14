Mississippi Electric Car Regulation

FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks during a news conference on Feb. 28, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. Reeves signed a bill Tuesday, March 14, 2023, that will restrict electric car manufacturers from opening dealerships in the state unless they work with a franchisee, defying calls to veto the legislation from some lawmakers in his party.

 Rogelio V. Solis - staff, AP

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Tuesday restricting electric car manufacturers from selling vehicles in person unless they open franchised dealerships.

Defying calls from some fellow Republicans in the Legislature to veto the measure, Reeves enacted into law House Bill 401, introduced by Republican Rep. Trey Lamar of Senatobia. The law will force electric car companies such as Tesla and Rivian to sell vehicles through franchises rather than company-owned stores, which is how they currently operate.


