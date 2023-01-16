Support Local Journalism

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Making his first speaking appearance since #MeToo-era allegations derailed his career, actor Kevin Spacey used a colorful Italian term to thank the National Cinema Museum in the northern city of Turin Monday for having the courage to invite him.

Spacey received a lifetime achievement aware from the museum, discussed key roles during a master class and then introduced the 1999 film “American Beauty,’’ for which he won his second acting Oscar, to a sold-out crowd.


