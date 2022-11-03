People Kevin Spacey

FILE - American actor Kevin Spacey, center, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Court House on Oct. 20, 2022, in New York. A film museum in Italy's city of Turin said Thursday, Nov. 3 that Spacey will receive a lifetime achievement award and teach a master class there early next year.

ROME (AP) — Two weeks after a New York jury sided with Kevin Spacey in a sexual abuse lawsuit, an Italian film museum announced Thursday that the actor would receive a lifetime achievement award and teach a master class there early next year.

Enzo Ghigo, president of the National Museum of Cinema in the northern city of Turin, said the class and the award honoring Spacey’s contribution to the growth of cinema would take place on Jan. 16, 2023. The event also is set to include a screening of a Spacey film, though Ghigo didn’t say which.


