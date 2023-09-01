Support Local Journalism

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Emergency services teams have left the scene of one of South Africa's deadliest inner-city fires and pathologists faced the grisly task Friday of identifying dozens of charred bodies and some body parts that have been transported to several mortuaries across the city of Johannesburg.

That will establish whether the death toll of 74 rises following Thursday's predawn blaze at a derelict downtown apartment building that was inhabited by mainly homeless people and others who found themselves marginalized in one of Africa's biggest cities.


