LONDON (AP) — In soccer-mad England, which sees itself as the home of the world’s game, women and girls finally have a team full of heroes who look like them.

Some 7,000 singing, dancing, flag-waving fans — many of them mothers and daughters — jammed into central London’s Trafalgar Square on Monday to celebrate England’s victory in the 2022 women’s European championship, the first major soccer victory by any England team in 56 years.

