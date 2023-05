Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah... Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County. Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue along the Logan River near Logan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon by 1200 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is ongoing and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Logan River Near Logan. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally, various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 5.2 feet (1552 cfs). - Forecast...The river will remain near minor flood stage through Sunday evening before rising back into flood stage through at least Friday. - Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs). &&