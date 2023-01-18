Support Local Journalism

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A tiger that escaped from a private farm in South Africa and attacked a man and killed two dogs and a pig while on the loose for days was euthanized on Wednesday.

Sheba, an 8-year-old female tiger, was shot in the early hours of the morning after being spotted in a residential area near where it escaped in the Walkerville region south of Johannesburg, police said. Sheba, who was kept as a pet in an enclosure on a smallholding, escaped on Saturday.


