Ethiopia says Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from Tigray

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 file photo, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed responds to questions from members of parliament at the prime minister's office in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Ethiopia's leader said in an address before lawmakers Tuesday, March 23, 2021 that atrocities have occurred in Tigray, the country's northern region where fighting persists as government troops hunt down its fugitive leaders.