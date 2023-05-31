...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Flood
Advisory for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Keep children and
pets away from riverbanks as flows are fast and cold.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WARNING...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...From this morning to noon Saturday.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 5.0 feet (1357 cfs).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate near action stage with a
maximum forecast value of 5.1 feet (1475 cfs) early Thursday
morning.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
Polish soldiers, part of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo KFOR, guard a municipal building in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Troops from the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo have used metal fences and barbed wire to beef up positions in a northern town following clashes with ethnic Serbs that left 30 soldiers wounded.
A dog walks by as KFOR soldiers guard municipal building after yesterday's clashes between ethnic Serbs and troops from the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force, in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Troops from the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo have used metal fences and barbed wire to beef up positions in a northern town following clashes with ethnic Serbs that left 30 soldiers wounded.
KFOR soldiers set up a security fence in front of a municipal building after yesterday's clashes between ethnic Serbs and troops from the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force, in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The violence was the latest incident as tensions soared over the past week, with Serbia putting the country's military on high alert and sending more troops to the border with Kosovo, which declared independence from Belgrade in 2008.
KFOR soldiers, front, and Kosovo police officers guard a municipal building after yesterday's clashes between ethnic Serbs and troops from the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force, in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The violence was the latest incident as tensions soared over the past week, with Serbia putting the country's military on high alert and sending more troops to the border with Kosovo, which declared independence from Belgrade in 2008.
People hold a giant Serbian flag during a protest in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
People hold a giant Serbian flag during a protest in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
People hold a giant Serbian flag during a protest in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
People hold a giant Serbian flag during a protest in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
People hold a giant Serbian flag during a protest in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
People hold a giant Serbian flag during a protest in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
People gather during a protest in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
A woman holds a T-shirt reading: "KFOR the killer" in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
KFOR soldiers stand near a barbed wire in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
KFOR soldiers place a barbed wire in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
KFOR soldiers place a barbed wire in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
KFOR soldiers place a barbed wire in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
German KFOR soldiers guard municipal building after yesterday's clashes between ethnic Serbs and troops from the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force, in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The violence was the latest incident as tensions soared over the past week, with Serbia putting the country's military on high alert and sending more troops to the border with Kosovo, which declared independence from Belgrade in 2008.
Polish soldiers, part of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo KFOR, rest in front of a municipal building in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Troops from the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo have used metal fences and barbed wire to beef up positions in a northern town following clashes with ethnic Serbs that left 30 soldiers wounded.
Polish soldiers, part of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo KFOR, rest in front of a municipal building in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Troops from the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo have used metal fences and barbed wire to beef up positions in a northern town following clashes with ethnic Serbs that left 30 soldiers wounded.
Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo gather in northern town after clashes with NATO-led peacekeepers
Hundreds of ethnic Serbs on Wednesday gathered in a town in northern Kosovo, days after clashes that injured 30 soldiers from a NATO-led peacekeeping force and over 50 Serbs, provoking fears of a renewal of the region’s bloody conflicts and prompting the Western military alliance to send in additional troops
Polish soldiers, part of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo KFOR, guard a municipal building in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Troops from the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo have used metal fences and barbed wire to beef up positions in a northern town following clashes with ethnic Serbs that left 30 soldiers wounded.
Marjan Vucetic - staff, AP
A dog walks by as KFOR soldiers guard municipal building after yesterday's clashes between ethnic Serbs and troops from the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force, in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Troops from the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo have used metal fences and barbed wire to beef up positions in a northern town following clashes with ethnic Serbs that left 30 soldiers wounded.
Bojan Slavkovic - staff, AP
KFOR soldiers set up a security fence in front of a municipal building after yesterday's clashes between ethnic Serbs and troops from the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force, in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The violence was the latest incident as tensions soared over the past week, with Serbia putting the country's military on high alert and sending more troops to the border with Kosovo, which declared independence from Belgrade in 2008.
Bojan Slavkovic - staff, AP
KFOR soldiers, front, and Kosovo police officers guard a municipal building after yesterday's clashes between ethnic Serbs and troops from the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force, in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The violence was the latest incident as tensions soared over the past week, with Serbia putting the country's military on high alert and sending more troops to the border with Kosovo, which declared independence from Belgrade in 2008.
Dejan Simicevic - staff, AP
People hold a giant Serbian flag during a protest in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
Bojan Slavkovic - staff, AP
People hold a giant Serbian flag during a protest in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
Bojan Slavkovic - staff, AP
People hold a giant Serbian flag during a protest in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
Bojan Slavkovic - staff, AP
People hold a giant Serbian flag during a protest in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
Bojan Slavkovic - staff, AP
People hold a giant Serbian flag during a protest in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
Bojan Slavkovic - staff, AP
People hold a giant Serbian flag during a protest in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
Marjan Vucetic - staff, AP
People gather during a protest in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
Marjan Vucetic - staff, AP
A woman holds a T-shirt reading: "KFOR the killer" in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
Bojan Slavkovic - staff, AP
KFOR soldiers stand near a barbed wire in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
Bojan Slavkovic - staff, AP
KFOR soldiers place a barbed wire in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
Bojan Slavkovic - staff, AP
KFOR soldiers place a barbed wire in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
Bojan Slavkovic - staff, AP
KFOR soldiers place a barbed wire in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
Bojan Slavkovic - staff, AP
German KFOR soldiers guard municipal building after yesterday's clashes between ethnic Serbs and troops from the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force, in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The violence was the latest incident as tensions soared over the past week, with Serbia putting the country's military on high alert and sending more troops to the border with Kosovo, which declared independence from Belgrade in 2008.
Bojan Slavkovic - staff, AP
Polish soldiers, part of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo KFOR, rest in front of a municipal building in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Troops from the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo have used metal fences and barbed wire to beef up positions in a northern town following clashes with ethnic Serbs that left 30 soldiers wounded.
Marjan Vucetic - staff, AP
Polish soldiers, part of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo KFOR, rest in front of a municipal building in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Troops from the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo have used metal fences and barbed wire to beef up positions in a northern town following clashes with ethnic Serbs that left 30 soldiers wounded.
ZVECAN, Kosovo (AP) — Hundreds of ethnic Serbs on Wednesday gathered in a town in northern Kosovo, days after clashes that injured 30 soldiers from a NATO-led peacekeeping force and over 50 Serbs, provoking fears of a renewal of the region's bloody conflicts and prompting the Western military alliance to send in additional troops.
The Serbs reiterated that they want the Kosovo special police and ethnic Albanian officials they call “fake” mayors to withdraw from northern Kosovo. The crowd then spread a huge Serbian flag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.