FILE - The Twitter logo is seen on the awning of the building that houses the Twitter office in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Twitter has dropped out of a voluntary European Union agreement to combat online disinformation, a top EU official said Friday, May 26, 2023.

LONDON (AP) — Twitter has dropped out of a voluntary European Union agreement to combat online disinformation, a top EU official said Friday.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted that Twitter had pulled out of the EU's disinformation “code of practice” that other major social media platforms have pledged to support. But he added that Twitter's “obligation” remained, referring to the EU's tough new digital rules taking effect in August.


