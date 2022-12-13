Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament was reeling Tuesday, its credibility under threat, as a corruption and bribery scandal damaged lawmakers' careers and as fingers pointed at Qatari officials accused of seeking to play down labor rights concerns ahead of the soccer World Cup.

The scandal, which started unfolding publicly last week, has scarred the reputation of the EU’s only institution comprised of officials elected directly in the 27 member countries. It has undermined the assembly’s claim to the moral high ground in its own investigations, such as into allegations of corruption in member country Hungary.


Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.